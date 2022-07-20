84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

By Staff Correspondent
Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries
Silchar July 20: A 25-year-old man who had allegedly set himself ablaze and entered the branch of a bank in Masimpur area of Cachar district succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, police said.

Soon after the incident was reported, Additional SP (Headquarter) Subrata Sen rushed to the spot and recovered the self-immolated man and sent him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur informed the media that the person was identified as Sujan Das, "From initial investigation, it is learnt that the man had set himself on fire driven by certain personal issues and had entered into the branch of the bank. He had formerly worked in the bank for a brief period. He was rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead later in the afternoon. It was a 100 per cent burn incident. We are investigating the case," the SP said.

