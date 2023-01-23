Cachar: Wanted car lifter injured in police firing while trying to escape, one constable stabbed

Silchar, Jan 23: A most wanted car lifter operating in Barak Valley was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta informed that the car lifter identified as Afzal Hussain Barbhuiya alias Lal was a wanted criminal who is probably a kingpin of a car thief gang operating in Barak Valley. He further said that many cases were registered against him, and the police were on a lookout for Afzal.

“Upon receiving information from reliable sources, we came to know that Afzal was hiding here in Silchar. He is a known criminal and operates in Barak valley and has a record of selling stolen cars and bikes in neighbouring states. We have been searching for him since a long time, he along with his associates were conducting illegal activities in Cachar district,” said Mahatta.

The SP further informed that Afzal allegedly stabbed a police constable with a knife and tried to flee, after which the police opened fire at him.

Meanwhile, both the accused as well as the constable were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.