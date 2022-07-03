Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody

Silchar, July 3: Two dreaded criminals including one wanted in several cases were killed while escaping from police custody, informed Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur on Sunday. She also informed that another one accompanying them was arrested.

While speaking to media Kaur informed that one Abul Hussain Barbhuiya (Abu) aged 26 years was on the run after a case was registered against him in an alleged shootout at Rangirkhari area here over a land dispute. A team of Cachar Police led by OC Silchar was chasing Abu who had fled from Cachar via Meghalaya.

"Since the route is landslide prone and also there is heavy traffic congestion Jorabat Police was intimated about the movement of the criminal and accordingly, the vehicle in which Abu was fleeing was caught at Jorabat. Police arrested Abu along with two others- viz Anowar Hussain alias Apu aged 23 years and a resident of Sonabarighat part-II and Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya (Lakoi) aged 35 years a resident of Saidpur," Kaur informed.

As informed by Kaur, Kamrul was in the list of most-wanted criminal for a very long time as there were numerous cases of kidnapping, dacoity and extortion against him.

"The arrested persons were escorted on three vehicles. While crossing Sonapur, the cars had to slow down at the MVI gate. Taking advantage of the darkness Abu and Kamrul attempted to escape from the cars and managed to run away. The police opened fire during which both of them sustained bullet injuries. Although they were rushed to the Kalain Hospital and doctors referred them to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) but on being brought to SMCH, doctors declared them brought dead. Meanwhile, Anowar who was on another car is in police custody and interrogation is underway," the SP said.

The SP further informed that some of the police persons also sustained injuries in the incident.