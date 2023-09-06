Cachar to witness major infra facelift on Sept 7: Jayanta Mallabaruah

Silchar, Sept 6: Minister of Public Health Engineering Jayanta Malla Baruah who is also the Guardian Minister for Cachar district inspected the project sites in Barak Valley which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.





The open meeting for the Chief Minister’s visit will be conducted at the SM Dev stadium under the department of Public Health Engineering.





Later speaking to reporters, Baruah said, “September 7 will herald a new dawn for Cachar district as honourable Chief Minister will inaugurate a host of schemes and also lay foundation of a number of schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission. He will also inaugurate the newly constructed bridge over river Barak at Annapurna Ghat connecting a major portion of Borkhola constituency with Silchar and unveil the newly built statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan at the District Commissioner’s present office and lay the foundation stone of the new District Commissioner’s office.”





Meanwhile, when reporters asked the question of the pathetic condition of some of the prime locations of Silchar which have been tottering owing to overlooking attitude of the concerned department but interestingly given a makeover on the eve of the visit of the Chief Minister, the Cachar Guardian Minister said that he will discuss the matter with the PWD officials for urgent repair. Former Borkhola MLA Kishore Nath was also present alongside the Guardian Minister during the media interaction.







