Cachar to host State Fencing Championship from Oct 13

SILCHAR, Oct 10: Cachar District Fencing Association will host the VI Cadet and XIX Senior State Fencing Championship from October 13 in Silchar.

Rudra Narayan Gupta, president of the district fencing association informed the media on Sunday that the two-day event will be held at the indoor complex of District Sports Association Silchar and at least 11 districts with 145 participants ( both men and women) including 24 participants from the host district are scheduled to take part in the event which is being recognized by the Fencing Association of India.





Equipment necessary for the tournament will be augmented by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Guwahati and Assam Fencing Association (AFA) as well. "We are looking forward to a successful tournament in which players from different districts will showcase their skills in the sport. We have requested the District Police to assist us with arrangements to accommodate the players coming from other districts. We also thank the DSA Silchar authorities for providing us with the indoor complex to host the championship. The event is being supported by Kreeda Bharati ," Gupta said.

Purnendu Das, general secretary of the district fencing association informed that the cadets are placed in the under-15 age group category. While there are no team events in the cadets category, the seniors category will have events like epee, foil and saber with both team (consisting of four members) and individual performances. Das said that AFA president Durgadas Boro along with other office bearers will attend the event here. Babul Hore, president of DSA Silchar expressed happiness that the state fencing championship is being held in Cachar district and assured all possible assistance to the organizers in making the major event successful. Rupali Das, vice-president of Kreeda Bharati district unit along with Pinku Ranjan Paul, general secretary of District Kreeda Bharati unit attended the media interaction.