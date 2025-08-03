Cachar tense after man dies in alleged BSF assault near India-Bangladesh border

Silchar, Aug 3: A 30-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Assam’s Cachar district, prompting public outrage and protests, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday night near the India-Bangladesh border in Katigorah. The victim, who sustained serious injuries, died at a hospital on Saturday.

The death has triggered widespread protests, with locals gathering in front of the Circle Office to demand strict action against those responsible.

"An allegation against BSF was raised that a youth, identified as Nirmol Namasudra, of Amtoli village in the border area, died on Saturday after being severely beaten up by a few BSF jawans a day ago. The BSF personnel took him to a local hospital on Friday night," an official said.

As the man suffered grievous injuries, he was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and later died there, he added.

"Although the administration took some steps to control the situation in Katigorah, tension prevailed with locals assembling at the Circle Office and demanding the arrest of the BSF personnel," the official said.

He, however, said that no complaint has been filed by the family of the deceased and no case has been registered yet.

The Border Security Force could not be reached for comment on the allegation.





PTI