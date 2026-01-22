Cachar steps up multi-agency security ahead of 77th Republic Day

Silchar, Jan 22: Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, the Cachar district administration has intensified its security preparedness, signalling a calibrated and coordinated response to ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration across the district.

In this context, a high-level meeting of the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) was convened on Monday at the new conference hall of the district commissioner’s office.

Chaired by district commissioner, Aayush Garg, the meeting brought together senior officials from civil administration, police, and central armed forces, reflecting a robust multi-agency approach to safeguarding public order.

The deliberations witnessed the participation of officers from the Assam Police, Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, and intelligence agencies, alongside key district officials, including the additional district commissioner (magistracy), additional superintendent of police, and others.

Reviewing the prevailing law-and-order situation, the district commissioner placed particular emphasis on border security, directing heightened vigilance along both the inter-state boundary and the international border with Bangladesh.

The meeting also underscored the need to sustain intensified operations against drug trafficking and other organised criminal activities, identified as persistent challenges to internal security.

DC, Garg, directed all police and security agencies to remain on high alert in the run-up to the national celebrations, stressing the importance of seamless coordination, intelligence-based policing and real-time information sharing.

Responding to queries from The Assam Tribune on Tuesday, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Cachar, PP Das said that stringent security measures were already in place.

“The overall law-and-order situation in the district is absolutely normal,” he said, adding that the police are maintaining constant coordination with the Border Security Force regarding routine patrolling along the international border with Bangladesh.

The SSP further informed that joint patrols are being conducted with the Assam Rifles along the inter-state border with Manipur, complemented by regular ‘naka checking’ at strategic points.

“Ahead of the Republic Day, we are on full alert and remain in continuous touch with the BSF and Central agencies to ensure comprehensive coverage and preparedness,” he added.