Cachar SP Numal Mahatta’s anthology of poems Thame na Madoler Bol released

Silchar, Dec 5: Thame na Madoler Bol, a book of poems written by Superintendent of Police Cachar Numal Mahatta and translated into Bengali was released at the ongoing Assam Book Fair 2023 organised by the Publication Board of Assam and All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association here on Tuesday.

Veteran folk researcher and academician Dr Amalendu Bhattacharjee released the book in the presence of Mahatta’s wife Beauty Gogoi, noted journalist and editor of Bartalipi, a vernacular daily, Mihir Deuri, editor of literary monthly magazine Prakash and journalist Goutam Talukdar, who translated the Assamese poems of Mahatta from into Bengali.

Congratulating Mahatta for his works and also appreciating the efforts of Talukdar for the transcreation of the poems from the Assamese work Thomoki Noroy Madolor Maat, Dr Amalendu Bhattacharjee said, “Besides being a strict police officer, it is nice to see that Mahatta has kept his quest and love for literature very much alive. The poems in the book are laced with a touch of modern aspects of poetry with folk flavour. His works highlighting the rich cultural tradition of the tea garden belts of the state have already made a strong impact across Assamese and Bengali literary circles which is admirable. I wish that this new book will also enrich the readers and also provide interesting insights for the researchers as well.”

Expressing his gratitude to the esteemed attendees, Mahatta said “ I have made a humble effort to put my thoughts through poems on the rich cultural heritage of the tea tribes of the state and their practices which they are carrying out even today. I thank everyone for their wishes and especially to my journalist friend Goutam Talukdar for taking the pain to beautifully translate the work into Bengali for the book lovers over here and around the world and I believe that the readers will appreciate the efforts. "





" The amount of money which would come through the sale of this anthology is dedicated to cause of welfare of journalists here," the SP maintained.