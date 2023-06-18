Cachar: Section 144 clamped along Bethukandi sluice gate

Silchar, June 18: It was around this time in June last year when people of Silchar, the second biggest urban sprawl in the state witnessed the worst flood in recent history. A year later, waterlogged roads and drains due to heavy rains for the past few days and the forecast of more showers in the next few days triggered simmering threats of flood among the people all over again.

As per reports received from the District Water Resources Department, in what could be termed as a bleak hope amidst rising water level, the water level at Annapurna Ghat was measured at 17.36 meters at 10 am on Sunday against the danger level of 19.83 meters, showing a fall by 02 cm per hour. Most of the roads across Silchar are submerged with people finding it tough to wade through to commute for their daily chores. A woman from Link Road shared a video on social media of a waterlogged lane as she was approaching her home on Saturday evening while many school and college goers were seen struggling to reach their institutions for appearing in the ongoing examinations and classes as most of the institutions are waterlogged.

Interestingly, while Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, during one of his recent visits to Bethukandi area on the bank of river Barak had told media persons that strict action will be taken if there is any further attempt to breach the dyke here like it allegedly happened a year ago. In a major development, the Cachar District Administration has clamped Section 144 Cr.P.C in and around the sluice gate at Bethukandi, one of the controversial sites in the district.

In a prohibitory order issued on Friday, Antara Sen, ACS. Additional District Magistrate, Cachar has restricted assembly of not more than four persons within 100 meters. But there shall be no restriction on plying of vehicles. However, no vehicle is permitted to stop on the dyke. Moreover, for emergency purposes alone, the concerned may seek permission from the Superintendent of Police, Cachar Silchar, the order stated.

Asked about the prohibitory order, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha told The Assam Tribune, “Security arrangements have been tightened in the proximity of the sluice gate and a staff of the Water Resources Department is deployed for round the clock monitoring of the sluice gate. The administration is keeping a close watch on the concerns of a possible flood situation and all our wings have been put on alert.”