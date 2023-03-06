Cachar: SEBA orders re-examination of English subject; maths question paper goes viral today

Guwahati, March 6: A total of 760 students from Cachar will have to re-appear for English subject after anomalies were reported from a centre during the examination of High School Leaving Certificate, HSLC held on March 3, 2023.



In an order issued by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) it has stated that during the examination of English subject held on March 3, a section of candidates of Centre no B23-0138, J R Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram of Cachar district was reported to have used unfair means during examination hours.

“The sanctity of the Examination in this examination centre was compromised due to such malpractices adopted in the centre,” hence, all the 760 number of students of that particular centre have to re-appear for English subject, in the Compartmental Examination, 2023 to be held in due course. The answer scripts of the students of J R Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram of English subject held on March 3, 2023 shall not be evaluated, read the order.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident question paper of HSLC Maths subject went viral on social media today.

The incident took place on the second day of HSLC examinations at a centre in Dolugram under Lakhipur constituency. The question paper went viral just few minutes after the mathematics exam started. The paper has been circulated on mobile phones of various people and the paper is feared to have gone viral from the examination centre. Moreover, a total of 50 mobile phones were recovered from the centre.

As per sources, one student has been expelled for allegedly resorting to unfair means.





SEBA Controller of Examination Nayanjyoti Sharma reacting to the developments informed that a show cause notice has been issued to the centre seeking reply within three days and strict action will be taken against the centre for the anomalies during the examination.