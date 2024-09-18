Cachar releases new delimitation list ahead of panchayat polls; invites public feedback

Silchar, Sept. 18: In the run-up for the upcoming panchayat elections, the Cachar district administration has released a new delimitation list affecting Gaon Panchayats (GP), Anchalik Panchayats (AP), and Zilla Parishads (ZP) across the district.

According to the announcement, the number of GPs in four of the seven assembly constituencies has seen significant changes.

The constituencies of Borkhola, Katigorah, Dholai, and Lakhipur have seen their GP numbers increase from 21, 25, 27, and 26 to 30, 26, 30, and 31, respectively.

In contrast, the constituencies of Silchar and Sonai have seen reductions, with GPs decreasing from 11 to 5 and from 24 to 18, respectively. The number of GPs in the Udharbond constituency remains unchanged.

PK Borah, CEO of Cachar Zilla Parishad, revealed that the delimitation process was conducted by the District Delimitation Commission, chaired by the District Commissioner with the CEO of the Zilla Parishad serving as Member Secretary.

The delimitation also impacted the Zilla Parishad constituencies, which have reduced from 27 to 25. Algapur will no longer have ZP representation, while Silchar's ZP representation has been adjusted from two to one.

The administration has yet to release detailed population data related to the delimitation changes. CEO Borah stated that this information will be provided at a later date.

Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha announced that the public can submit claims and objections regarding the draft delimitations from September 18 to 20 at the Zilla Parishad office.

“Officials will be available to address these concerns from September 23 to 25. We will then submit the final draft on September 27 to the P&RD (Panchayat and Rural Development Department) for publication,” he added.