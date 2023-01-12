Cachar records 465 road accidents, 132 fatalities in 2022

Silchar, Jan 12: Road accidents and fatalities due to such mishaps were on the rise in Cachar district in 2022. As per records available from the District Transport Office, as many as 465 road accidents were registered in the last calendar year and out of which 132 fatalities and over 300 injuries were recorded.



Concerned with such a trajectory, the Cachar district Transport Authority, in consonance with observing the National Road Safety Week from Wednesday, has taken up a host of events to echo the need for road safety norms to the vehicle users on road.

Speaking at a meeting on National Road Safety Week in the premises of the District Transport Office, Angshuman Biswas, the District Transport Officer said alertness is a must to avoid road accidents.

Also, vehicle users must keep the speed in control and shun riding or driving having consumed alcohol which accounts to punishable offense. He reminded the two wheeler users to wear helmets as he mentioned about recent mishaps when some youths sans helmets lost their lives.



In the words of A Mandal, Executive Engineer PWD NH Division, the traffic officials and District Police must intensify the observance on the movement of dumpers and tippers plying on road. “If Police enhance the vigil on the movement of dumpers, at least 50 percent of road mishaps could be averted,” Mandal said.

He informed that among the various activities undertaken, bike rally, eye testing drive at ISBT, awareness drives in schools, enforcement drive awareness and distribution of leaflets etc at various points of the town, street plays, poster contests and short videos on traffic rules are also part of the weeklong event.

As per information, oCacfficials from the PWD, NHIDCL, ASTC also attended the meeting.

