Cachar polling ends peacefully with 82.19% turnout, long queues persist

Silchar, Apr 9: Polling across the seven Assembly constituencies of Cachar concluded at 5 pm on Thursday in a largely peaceful and orderly manner, even as several polling stations reported long queues of voters waiting to cast their ballots at closing time.

According to data available from the Election Commission of India (ECINet), the district recorded a robust overall voter turnout of 82.19%, reflecting strong electoral participation and sustained public engagement throughout the day.

Despite a few minor and temporary glitches in a small number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), no major disruptions or law and order issues were reported.

The day witnessed a steady rise in voter turnout from morning to evening, despite overcast skies.

In the early hours (9 am to 11 am), participation picked up quickly, with Katigorah leading at 20.05%, followed by Silchar at 16.41%.

By midday (11 am to 1 pm), turnout had crossed the halfway mark in several constituencies, with Katigorah reaching 62.83% and Silchar moving past 53%.

The afternoon phase (1 pm to 3 pm) saw the sharpest surge in voter participation, with Katigorah rising to 78.93%, Lakhipur at 74.37%, and Sonai at 74.33%.

Constituencies such as Udharbond and Dholai, which had recorded relatively lower early figures, also crossed the 71% mark by mid-afternoon.

By the close of polling at 5 pm, Katigorah recorded the highest turnout at 86.37%, followed by Borkhola at 83.96% and Lakhipur at 83.70%. Silchar ended at 79.97%, while Dholai stood at 78.55%.

Sources said that despite the official closing time, several voters were still in queues at multiple booths, indicating strong last-hour participation.

This could lead to a marginal upward revision in the final turnout once all votes are accounted for.

Overall, polling in Cachar was marked by high voter enthusiasm, a steady rise in turnout, and the absence of any major law and order disturbances, underscoring effective security deployment and election management across the district.