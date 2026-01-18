Cachar Police use appreciation with roses to drive road safety message in Silchar

Silchar, Jan 18: A simple gesture at a busy Silchar crossing turned into a moment of reflection for many commuters as Cachar Police used appreciation and correction, instead of penalties, to drive home the message of road safety during the ongoing National Road Safety Month.

At Sadarghat on Friday, the Traffic Branch of Cachar Police conducted a special naka checking where motorists following traffic norms were greeted with roses, while two-wheeler riders found without helmets were handed over helmets instead of being fined.

The approach prompted many road users to pause, acknowledge their lapses and openly commit to safer behaviour.

Several commuters were seen expressing surprise and acceptance at the initiative, with many immediately wearing the helmets provided to them.

Police officials were also seen administering a road safety pledge to some of the motorists spotted sans helmets, reinforcing the idea that compliance with traffic rules is not about fear of punishment but about protecting lives.

Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, while talking to the media, said that the drive is aimed at creating awareness that leads to personal responsibility.

“January is observed as Road Safety Month, which is about changing mindsets. When people realise that following rules like wearing helmets and seatbelts can save their own lives and those of others, real change begins. Enforcement alone cannot achieve this,” he maintained.

The SSP added that such awareness-based drives would be conducted across the district through various police stations in the coming days to curb accident-related fatalities.

The initiative, supported by officials from the District Transport Department and the Silchar Excise Department, drew attention from residents and commuters alike, many of whom described the gesture as a timely reminder of the value of disciplined driving.