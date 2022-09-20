Cachar police taking steps to quell rumours on child lifting: SP

Silchar, Sep 20: Ahead of the festive season, people of Barak Valley are panic strike and concerned with frequent alleged instances of child lifting. In different places across Cachar district, there have been a few on alleged instances where some unknown persons were suspected of being child lifters and had been reportedly assaulted where police had to rush and recover a few of those from mob fury.

Reacting to the situation, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta has termed these instances as rumours triggered to strike fear psychosis. Talking to The Assam Tribune in Monday, Mahatta said that people must not pay heed to such rumours and indulge into any sort of chaos or assault; instead, if any such suspicious activities are spotted in any part of the district, people must inform police and due action would be taken.

" We are alert on the issue but there has been no such instance of child lifting surfaced in the district. A vicious section is spreading rumours and striking panic and an air of fear psychosis in the society. We are utilising our resources to quell the rumours and maximising awareness dissemination. Recently, a person was spotted in Lakhipur. But later, while investigating, it was found that the woman aged around 50 is a Bangladeshi national and had entered illegally into India. We have taken a case under the Passport Act and forwarded the matter for due action," the Cachar SP said.