Cachar police seize drugs worth Rs 20 Cr, one held

Cachar, Dec 22: In a crackdown on the narcotics trade in Assam, Cachar Police seized a massive consignment of YABA tablets and heroin valued at approximately Rs 20 crore in the black market on Saturday.

The operation, which was conducted on the outskirts of Silchar in the Sildubi area, was led by IGP (Special Task Force) Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Acting on credible intelligence about the transportation of drugs outside the state, the police team apprehended a resident of Sonai who was carrying the illegal contraband on a motorcycle. The seizure included 60,000 YABA tablets and 10 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing a total of 6.848 kg.

Speaking about the operation, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta stated, “Following a tip-off, Cachar Police apprehended a youth attempting to transport drugs outside Assam. The arrest resulted in the seizure of 60,000 YABA tablets and 125 heroin soap boxes, worth Rs 20 crore in the black market.”

This successful operation comes at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently flagged concerns about the insufficient progress made in the Northeast's fight against narcotics trafficking. Addressing the 72nd North East Council (NEC) Plenary meeting on Saturday, Shah emphasized the need for greater collaboration among the Chief Ministers of Northeastern states to curb the growing menace of narcotics smuggling.

“Narcotics are a significant threat to our country. While the states of the Northeast have made considerable efforts over the past six years to fight this menace, I must admit that the progress and speed have not been sufficient,” Shah said.

Minister Shah urged the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states to adopt a unified strategy and closely monitor the implementation of the Nasha Mukta Abhiyan at the district level.

The seizure of the drug consignment highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in the region, as the Northeast continues to grapple with increasing drug trafficking and its association with organised crime.