Cachar Police seize 2 lakh Yaba tablets from four persons

Silchar, Dec 10: The Cachar Police on Saturday seized 2 lakh Yaba tablets a worth over Rs 50 crores from the district.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the press on Saturday that the consignment was intercepted at a place in Champai district of Mizoram. He informed that four persons were arrested and they are being interrogated to trace further details in the case. "The market value of the seized consignment of Yaba tablets is well over Rs 50 crores. We are also investigating further links in this case," the SP told reporters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet lauded the efforts of Cachar Police in curbing the menace of drugs in the state.