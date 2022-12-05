84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Cachar police recovers kidnapped man from Vairengte

By Staff Correspondent
Cachar police recovers kidnapped man from Vairengte
Silchar, Dec 5: A Silchar based man who was kidnapped from Sonai road in Silchar was recovered from Vairengte in Mizoram.

The person named Selim Uddin Barbhuiya from Badarpurghat in Karimganj was abducted by armed unidentified people.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that an FIR at Rangirkhari Police Outpost was filed and based on the FIR, an investigation was initiated following which Selim Uddin Barbhuiya was recovered and further investigation in this case is in progress.

