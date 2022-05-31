Cachar Police lodges case against 26 Rohingyas under Foreigners Act, sends them to detention centre

Silchar, May 31: In a major development following the detention of 26 people including women and 12 minor girls reportedly belonging to Rohingya community from Myanmar, Cachar Police has lodged a case under the Foreigners Act 1946.

Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur informed the media on Tuesday that while these 26 persons were found loitering on the streets of Silchar on Saturday midnight, and detained subsequently, a case has been registered under the Foreigners Act and they have been sent to the detention centre for now with further investigation in progress. The documents (refugee cards) obtained from the persons have been sent for verification, the SP added.

Police said that after the persons were detained, during the initial investigation, they admitted that they were travelling from Jammu and Kashmir and reached Guwahati. They received a call from a person based in Cachar to come down to Silchar and accordingly they reached Silchar via road. Investigation for further clues into the issue is underway, police said.