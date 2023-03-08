Cachar Police in connection with paper leak case, interrogated two persons

Cachar, March 8: Cachar Police has brought two persons for interrogation including the student at an HSLC examination centre in Dolugram under Lakhipur constituency, who was caught resorting to unfair means during the Mathematics examination on Monday.

SP Numal Mahatta, while talking to The Assam Tribune informed that adequate security including deployment of CRPF personnel is being provided across all the centres so that law and order situation is maintained. "After being reported about the incident at the examination centre in Dolugram under Lakhipur, we have picked up two persons including the student who was caught using mobile phone and seeking answers via WhatsApp. During the incident at the examination centre at Gonirgram, we have also arrested five persons. We are keeping close vigil so that law and order situation is maintained and examination is being conducted in a fair manner," the SP said.

Meanwhile, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai has also reacted on the developments saying that he has asked the Cachar District Administration to intensify checking of the examinees before entering the examination halls across the examination centres and take strong steps if such instances of cheating during HSLC examination surfaces again.

It may be mentioned that while the student from the Dolugram examination centre was expelled, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), inn order issued on March 6 has cancelled the examination held on March 3 at the examination centre in JR Higher Secondary in Gonirgram under Katigorah constituency and issued an order for re-examination of the English subject at the particular centre in the Compartmental Examination to be held in due course.