Cachar police intercepts oil tanker carrying 2000kg Burmese supari, one arrested

Silchar, Dec 31: In yet another major catch in the war against foulplay of drugs and Burmese betel nuts, Cachar Police seized 2000 kg of Burmese supari and nabbed a person.

A tweet from Cachar Police stated, "During naka-checking last night, OC Dholai and staff intercepted an Oil Tanker Reg. No- AS-28AC-0225 coming from Mizoram, carrying about 2000 kgs of Burmese Supari concealed inside and arrested one person."

Police said that vigil against such foulplay is being maintained. The consignment of Burmese supari was being carried from Mizoram. The matter is investigated for further leads, police said.