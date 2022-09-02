Cachar Police forms district level task force for war against drugs

Silchar, Sept 2: In a bid to make Cachar Drugs free and to intensify the operations against people involved in the foul trade of drugs, Cachar Police raided the house of a certain Javed Ahmed in Kachudaram and recovered brown sugar from his possession.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media on Thursday that the person has been nabbed with 8 packets of brown sugar. "The packets contained 110 gram of brown sugar with an estimated market value of Rs 10 lakh. We have formed a 10 member district level centralised Task Force which will continue the operations against drugs and all kinds of illegal, foul activities across the district and even along the inter-state and international border with Bangladesh.Three persons have been arrested in connection with cattle smuggling in the district." said the SP.

"Also, Cachar Police is keeping a close eye on the Jihadi elements as well. Following the directions of honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma sir, we will work towards making Cachar free from drugs," he further added. Additional SP (Headquarter) Subrata Sen, DSP (HQ) KK Das and OC Silchar accompanied the SP in the meeting.