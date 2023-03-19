Cachar Police foil kidnapping attempt of minor girl

Silchar, March 19: A minor girl was rescued by the Cachar Police after the girl was being kidnapped by a boy on Saturday.

Based on specific inputs, the Cachar Police swung into action and rescued the girl near Malidahar area close to Assam Meghalaya inter-state border

According to Cachar SP Numal Mahatta the victim, a resident of Dakhin Krishnapur was targeted to be lifted by a boy from Sonai area. On Saturday midnight, Police chased the accused and tracked him near Malidahar area which is close to Assam Meghalaya inter-state border.

"The accused boy was travelling with the girl by a bus. The bus was intercepted at Umkiang in Meghalaya and recovered both the victim and the accused. Both are being taken back to Silchar and necessary lawful action is being initiated, the SP informed on Sunday.