Cachar Police bust interstate drug racket; ₹2-Cr worth of heroin seized, 10 held

Silchar, April 14: Cachar Police achieved a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting ten individuals and seizing a significant quantity of suspected heroin in four separate operations.

The coordinated raids, conducted late on Sunday night based on credible intelligence inputs, were confirmed by Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta during a press briefing on Monday.

“We have seized 416 grams of suspected heroin. The estimated value of the confiscated narcotics in the black market is around ₹2 crore. All substances were seized and sealed in the presence of independent witnesses,” Mahatta said.

Those arrested include Makbul Hussain of Dholai, Jamaluddin of Sonai (apprehended on NH37 near the ONGC premises), Dilbar Hussain (24) and Kamrul Islam (26), both residents of Hailakandi, and Anar Hussain from Saidpur, among others. Additional arrests were made during a separate raid in Silchar.

Preliminary investigations have revealed links to a trafficking network operating out of neighbouring Mizoram, SP Mahatta added.

“The narcotics were being illegally transported from Aizawl, Mizoram. Further investigations into all four cases are currently underway,” Mahatta said, adding that the crackdown forms part of the district police’s broader campaign against interstate trafficking.

“The district is being used as a transit point by traffickers from neighbouring states, and we are determined to dismantle this network,” he told The Assam Tribune.

This is the second major drug seizure by the district police within the past 20 days. On March 25, authorities confiscated 60,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth ₹20 crore, near the Mizoram border.