Cachar Police-Assam Rifles nab HPC-D President's chairman

Guwahati, Dec 25: In yet another major catch, based on secret inputs, Cachar Police along with Assam Rifles, Srikona Battalion 21 Sector of IGAR East conducted a raid and arrested a dreaded militant identified as Lalminthan Sanate, aged 56 years from Hmarkhawlien area in Cachar district on Saturday.



Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that Sanate is the chairman of the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) Democratic Presidents faction. " This militant who is a graduate from St. Anthony's College, Shillong, was a most wanted ultra accused of murder, kidnapping, extortion etc.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma sir has taken the peace process initiative and arrest of this ultra is a and this is a body blow to the militants striking terror in this part of the state.

We have recovered four .32mm pistols and 48 rounds of live ammunition from him. He has been arrested multiple times in the past even from Cachar and Tezpur.

A frontline member of the anti-talk faction, Sanate was operating to amass HPC cadres across Manipur and had operations in Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya and there are over 20 cadres operating as preliminary investigation," the SP informed.



Further, the SP informed that the arrested ultra was in touch with terror outfits like IM, ULFA, KIA, UNLF to procure ammunition from Myanmar. " Despite several initiatives by Government of Mizoram, this cadre was reluctant to come for talks," the SP added.

