Cachar Police arrests self styled cadre of Liberation Tigers of Tribals

Silchar, Dec 9: Acting on a tip off the Cachar Police conducted a special operation in Hari Nagar areas under Joypur Police Station and arrested one self styled cadre of a banned terrorist organisation, Liberation Tigers of Tribals(LTT).

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media on Thursday that the arrested cadre has been identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte, aged 28 years, a resident of Jinam Ghat in Dima Hasao district.

A small arm along with ammunitions have been recovered from his possession. The SP further informed that the banned outfit was formed in 2018 and since then cadres are involved in kidnapping, killing, illegal tax collection etc.

In a recent move earlier this year, 12 cadres of the outfit including chairman and deputy chairman had surrendered before the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, the SP added.