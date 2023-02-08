Cachar Police arrests four burglars, recover stolen items worth over 50 lakh

Silchar, Feb 8: In what could be called a major catch, Cachar Police on Tuesday late-night caught four men accused of breaking into houses of several residents in Silchar and places across the district looting valuables.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed on Wednesday that along with the arrests, a huge quantity of stolen goods including utensils, appliances, electronic goods were recovered from them.

"We have been investigating cases of theft and burglary which have surfaced in Silchar and places across the district and launched a drive under a task force headed by Additional SP Headquarter and in one such drive conducted late last night, we caught four men including a person who acts a a facilitator for selling the stolen goods at places outside the district and the state. We recovered a huge quantity of goods which were stolen from several houses at different points in time. The stolen items include valuable utensils, antique items, mobile phones, digital cameras etc. We are in the process of assessing and short listing the quantum of the good which at this point could go well over Rs 50 lakhs.





We shall also make arrangements for returning the stolen goods to people who lost their valuables upon proper identification and authentication. Cachar Police is agile in keeping a close vigil upon these instances of thefts and burglary and I want to assure people that strict action would be taken against the guilty," Mahatta told media persons. Additional SP Headquarter Subrata Sen, Additional SP Crime Dr KK Das, OC Silchar Amit Kr Singh also accompanied the SP in the media briefing.