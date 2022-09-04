Cachar police apprehends five with 200 bags of illegally transported Burmese betel nuts

Silchar, Sep 4: In another major haul, Cachar Police arrested five persons and recovered a big consignment of illegally transported Burmese betel nut and arrested at least five persons.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta told reporters at Tarapur Police Outpost on Saturday that two trucks and a vehicle were seized from the five persons. "Following Chief Minister sir's directions on zero tolerance against such illegal transportations, five persons have been apprehended. There were at least 200 bags of Burmese betel nuts which were being illegally transported. Based on secret inputs, we apprehended five persons involved in the crime. They were coming from Mizoram. The market value of the consignment would be worth around Rs 1 crore. Our investigation is in progress and Cachar Police will not allow any such foul activity in the district," the SP said.

Additional SP (headquarter) Subrata Sen and DSP (headquarter) KK Das were present in the media interaction.

