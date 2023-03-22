84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Cachar: Minor boy allegedly killed for playing games on mobile, one arrested

By Staff Correspondent
Cachar: Minor boy allegedly killed for playing games on mobile, one arrested
Silchar, March 22: In what could be called as a shocking incident, a minor was allegedly beaten to death for playing mobile games in Cachar district. According to police, an FIR has been filed by the family of the victim as an incident of suspected murder.

Police on Wednesday said that the incident occurred at Jaroiltola under Borkhola on Monday and based on the FIR filed by the family of the 14 year old victim, a person who was accused in the FIR has been arrested. The post- mortem report of the deceased is awaited and further investigation is in progress, police said.

More details awaited.

