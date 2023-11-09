Cachar: Man killed in Lakhipur, five arrested

Silchar, Nov 9: In a shocking incident, a man aged around 35 died after he was allegedly beaten by a group of men in Lakhipur constituency in Assam’s Cachar district.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that the incident took place on Tuesday night and five men who were allegedly involved in the incident have been picked up on suspicion by the police. One person has also sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased victim has been identified as Krishnananda Singha, a resident of Kaptanpur Part 1.

As per preliminary investigation, the incident was triggered by liquor consumption by those involved in the incident. The investigation is in progress, the SP added.

Mahatta, however, denied this to be a case of lynching.