Cachar: Man claiming to be journalist and SP's man arrested

Cachar, March 11: A man on Friday was arrested on charges of extortion who claimed to be a journalist and a close aide of Cachar Superintendent of Police.

As per sources the youth aged around 32 years claimed himself to be a journalist and barged into the residence of a family in Dungripar area in Sonai constituency and started shooting videos of stacks of beetlenuts alleging those to be Burmese beetlenuts and demanded money to the tune of 50,000 asserting that he is " Cachar SP's man and the money is to be paid if the family needs and let of."

Cachar Police Numal Mahatta said that the man has been arrested and matter is being investigated.

Ib response to whether the person belonged to any media establishment, the SP said that preliminary investigation suggest he was associated with a local cable channel however the matter is being probed.