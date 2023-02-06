Cachar: Man arrested for assaulting doctor at Jalalpur Block Primary Health Centre

Silchar, Feb 6: A person has been arrested for allegedly physically assaulting an on-duty doctor in Cachar district.

According to sources, the accused identified as Sudhir Das, a resident of Katigorah had physically assaulted and verbally abused Dr Rohit Daga, the doctor on duty at the Jalalpur Block Primary Health Centre( BPHC) under Katigorah constituency. Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Joint Director of Health Services Cachar Dr Ashutosh Barman informed that they rushed to the spot and informed that an FIR was filed seeking immediate intervention of police.

DGP Assam GP Singh, in a tweet wrote," Reference assault on resident doctor Dr. Rohit Daga of Jalalpur Block PHC under

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that a case has been registered in this regard.