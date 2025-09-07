Cachar launches 10-day women’s empowerment awareness drive

Silchar, Sep 7: A 10-day awareness campaign aimed at women’s empowerment and ensuring welfare initiatives reach their intended beneficiaries has been launched in Assam’s Cachar district.

The initiative, a joint effort by the Department of Women and Child Development and the district administration, was formally inaugurated with a review meeting at the District Commissioner’s (DC) office on Saturday, under the banner of “Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women” (HEW).

Officials from multiple departments, social welfare officers, grassroots coordinators and institutional representatives participated in the meeting, highlighting the administration's focus on convergence and inter-departmental cooperation.

The 10-day campaign aims to cover all 15 blocks of the district through programmes like interactive workshops, outreach sessions and awareness drives. Its focus areas include maternal and child health, girls' education, livelihood opportunities via self-help groups, and strengthening women's safety mechanisms.

The initiative held a multi-departmental agenda, seeking to ensure that women and children grow a part of government schemes as an interconnected support system rather than fragmented interventions, the statement said.

Deepa Das, Assistant Commissioner and in-charge District Social Welfare Officer, underlined the administration's vision of empowering women not only as beneficiaries of government schemes but as active participants in shaping Cachar's growth trajectory.

Chairing the deliberations, Phyllis Hrangchal, ADC (WCD), stressed the importance of collective responsibility. "The responsibility of empowering women cannot rest on one department. It requires coordination across education, health, livelihood and protection services," she added.

The meeting’s placed strong focus on the Mission Shakti scheme, a flagship initiative of the Central government to ‘promote women's safety, dignity and empowerment’.

Other participants included child development project officers (CDPOs), block coordinators, officials from the One Stop Centre, Shakti Sadan, Poshan Abhiyan, and representatives from the health, education and child protection departments.

