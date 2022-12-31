Cachar: Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai plans to set up digital libraries in educational institutes

Silchar, Dec 31: Realising the importance of digital libraries for quick and easy access of books and study materials to students even in the far-flung areas, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai has taken steps to set up digital libraries in schools and colleges in Cachar district.

In a recent move, responding to the need for upgrading the library at the Jagannath Singh College, established in 1998 at Doyapore under Udharbond constituency at least 15 kms from Silchar, Rai has extended financial assistance worth Rs 10 lakh with which resource materials necessary for setting up of the digital library at the college would be procured.

Dr S Somarendra Singha, principal of the college and other staff of the college have welcomed the gesture and concern from the legislator. Sources in the college informed that the work for the digital library would begin soon and it is likely to be wrapped up within two months.

When asked about the reason behind extending financial support to the college, Rai said, “Libraries are crucial for schools and colleges. Even though the college falls in Udharbond constituency, many students from Lakhipur are studying in the institution. I feel that development of libraries is crucial for development of education sector. The college authorities had invited me to discuss on the ways to develop the infrastructure especially ahead of the scheduled NAAC team visit. I had proposed for the digital library at the college to be named in the memory of Benimadhab Das, a renowned personality of Udharbond area and I am happy that the college authority had agreed.”

Besides, Rai, while talking to The Assam Tribune, said that he is taking steps to transform the libraries of schools under Lakhipur constituency and two schools viz Dolugram High School which will have the digital library in memory of former CPI (M) MP from Silchar and frontline Communist leader of the yesteryears Nurul Huda and another digital library in memory of Anil Deb, a renowned personality of the locality at Jirighat SKP Deb High School. “We are surrounded by technology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for Digial India. In sync with the call, I feel that the e-resources will be beneficial for the students in their quest for knowledge. Yes, there were ideological differences with the former MP late Nurul Huda. But contribution of the late MP in the development of education of people of Dolugram has been immense. I feel that development of the younger generation is vital for development of society and I am making efforts to boost the education, sports and Angawadi sectors,” Rai said.