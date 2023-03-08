Cachar: Lakhipur MLA adopts 131 TB patients under Govt scheme

Cachar, March 8: Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai who is a member of Ni-kshay Mitra, adopted 131 patients afflicted with Tuberculosis in his constituency under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan(PMTBMBA) and committed himself to look after their health and wellbeing, providing nutritious food so that the patients can heal well.

At a programme held in Fulertol Sadbhavna Hall in Lakhipur on Tuesday, Rai adopted the patients and handed over food baskets to the patients in the presence of Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and other officials and staff of Health Department.

Later, talking to The Assam Tribune, Rai said that he is feeling blessed and fortunate to be part of extending helping hands towards the TB patients in the nationwide campaign and informed that besides these 131 patients, if there are any other patient(s), they must be registered under the scheme.

He also took to social media where he stated, " If we can, why not stretch that helping hand. It will make a world of difference in their lives. Honoured to be a part of Ni-Kshay Mitra under Pradhan Mantri #TBMuktBharat - an initiative that supports TB patients. Personally I had adopted 131 TB patients and distributed food basketsst, today in the presence of DC, Cachar Shri Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS and health department official at Sadbhavna Bhawan, Fulertal, Lakhipur. Appeal all to register themselves to be part of Nikshay Mitra."

On the other hand, Rai had also recently extended help to schools under his constituency with 250 ceiling fans to over 100 schools under the Vidyanjali scheme. "I was informed by the Cachar DC about requirement of ceiling fans in schools following which I felt the need to reach out and I have also assured to provide desks, benches to such schools which require the infrastructure equipment in the coming days as well," he maintained.