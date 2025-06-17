Cachar imposes night curfew along Bangladesh border amid extremist threat alert

Silchar, June 17: Amid intelligence inputs suggesting possible movement of extremist elements along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Cachar administration has imposed night-time restrictions in key border-adjacent areas to maintain peace and prevent illegal activities.

The restrictions will remain in force for two months from the date of issuance unless modified or revoked earlier.

District Magistrate Mridul Yadav, invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), issued an order on Tuesday enforcing prohibitory measures with immediate effect.

The directive, issued in public interest, aims to check potential law and order threats and unauthorised transportation of commodities and cattle through border zones.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta told The Assam Tribune that stringent border vigil is being maintained, with regular patrolling conducted in coordination with the BSF to ensure security in the region.

According to a notification, the order prohibits the movement of individuals between sunset and sunrise within a 1-km stretch along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the district.

Similar restrictions apply to movement on the Surma river and its high banks within Indian territory under the district’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, fishing or boating in the Surma river is now forbidden during night hours, unless local residents obtain prior permission from the Circle Officer of Katigorah.

Such clearances must be coordinated with the leaseholder and reported to both the District Magistrate and the Commandant of the 170th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), stationed at Dholcherra.

The order also bars the transport of essential commodities — including rice, wheat, sugar, edible oil, kerosene, and salt — during the restricted hours within a five-kilometre belt of the border.

However, conditional exemptions may be granted by the Circle Officer of Katigorah after due verification in coordination with supply officials. All approvals must be simultaneously communicated to the DM’s office and the BSF Commandant.

The order exempts state and central government officials performing official duties in the border areas.