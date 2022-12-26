Cachar: Two dead as hillock collapses in Lakhipur

Silchar, Dec 26: Two persons died and one person sustained injuries after a hillock collapsed at a place in Jirighat under Lakhipur constituency on Sunday.

Dinesh Kumar IPS, the SDPO at Lakhipur informed that the incident occurred at Jirighat colony around 4pm when a hillock adjacent to a under-construction site in which they were working collapsed.

The two deceased aged around 30-33 years have been identified as Krishna Roy and Sanjati Mura. The SDPO informed that the deceased were locals of the area and the bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

