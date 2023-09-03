Cachar Gaon Panchayat secretary arrested for fund misappropriation

Silchar, Sep 3: In what could be called yet another thud against corrupt government officials, a person named Amitabh Nath, working as Gaon Panchayat Secretary under Cachar Zilla Parishad has been arrested for fund misappropriation.

Amitabh Rai, president of Cachar Zilla Parishad, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Sunday informed that Nath who is presently working as GP Secretary of Bhagabazar GP and Saptagram GP under Narsinghpur Development Block.

He has been charged of misappropriation of funds under 14th Finance Commission and anomalies in maintaining records as well while he was the Secretary of Tarapur GP.

A thorough enquiry was conducted at the departmental level following which the CEO of the Zilla Parishad had filed an FIR and the accused was arrested on Friday. After being produced in the court he has been taken into Police remand, Rai added.

