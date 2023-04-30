Cachar: Gaon Panchayat Secretary arrested for corruption

Cachar, April 30: Based on an FIR filed by the office of the Cachar Zilla Parishad, a Gaon Panchayat (GP) secretary was arrested allegedly for corruption and anomalies in various development work related funds.

CEO of Cachar Zilla Parishad Ranjit Kumar Laskar informed that there were complaints of serious anomalies against secretary of Boali Chengjur GP in Lakhipur constituency of. Amrit Lal Gupta (GRS) Binnakandi and Kripasindhu Gupta(GRS) Chotomamda GP.

Accordingly a magisterial enquiry was done following which an FIR was filed on April 27.

"There were complaints against the accused GP secretary of misusing the funds of schemes under the PMAY and other development related works under 14th and 15th Finance Commission . Whether there were financial irregularities, that is a matter under investigation for now," the CEO told The Assam Tribune on Sunday.

Meanwhile, sources in Cachar Police informed that the matter is being investigated and more persons are likely to be booked