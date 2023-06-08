Cachar Forest officials rescue ferret badger from Assam Mizoram border

Silchar, June 8: Based on a distress call from a local resident at Lailapur along Assam Mizoram interstate border, Cachar Forest officials rescued a ferret badger (Melogale moschata) from a house in that vicinity.

Cachar DFO Tejas Mariswamy informed that it is a non-endangered species found mostly in western parts of Assam. It was spotted inside the ceiling of the house and following rescue, it was released back in the natural space, he added.

Ferret badgers consists of several species and are found grasslands and forests from northeast India to central China and Southeast Asia where they consume mostly insects, worms, small birds, rodents, and wild fruits.



