Cachar: Five arrested for moral policing in Katigorah

Cachar, Feb 2: At least five people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in the incident of moral policing in Katigorah constituency of Cachar district.

According to the police, the arrests were made following an investigation into the incident of assaulting a person alleged to be a bike lifter who was caught by locals in Mohanpur earlier on January 29 and subsequently beaten.

The five people have been arrested under sections 145, 324, 335, 501, and 394 of the IPC.

Moreover, the bike lifter was also arrested following an FIR filed by the owner of the bike, police said.

It may be mentioned that the bike was stolen from Badarpur on Sunday, following which the owner of the vehicle informed police at the Badarpur police station.