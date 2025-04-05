Cachar & Morigaon gear up for Panchayat elections, nomination deadline April 11

Silchar, April 5: In the run-up to the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam, district administrations in Cachar and Morigaon have intensified their preparations to ensure a smooth, free, and fair electoral process.

In Cachar, the district administration convened a crucial meeting with representatives of both national and state-level political parties. The primary objective of the meeting was to brief stakeholders on the election schedule and procedural norms.

According to an official release from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DDIPR), Barak Valley region, candidates can file their nominations until April 11. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on April 12, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 17.

The administration also provided clarity on the mandatory documents required during the nomination process. To facilitate the candidates, arrangements have been made for the distribution of certified copies of the electoral roll. These documents will be issued by respective Block Development Officers (BDOs), while the Election Officer, Cachar, will oversee distribution across the district, excluding the Lakhipur CDC area.

Meanwhile, in Morigaon, the District Commissioner-cum-Election Officer stressed that comprehensive efforts are underway to conduct free and fair Panchayat elections. The district, with a total voter base of 7,00,430—comprising 3,54,785 males, 3,45,632 females, and 13 third-gender voters—will have 972 polling stations in place.

Morigaon district is divided into 12 district council constituencies, five anchalik panchayats, 84 village panchayats, and 840 wards. Nomination filing centers have been designated across various Sub-Divisional Offices depending on the constituency.

Candidates from Mayong, Jagiroad, Dharamtul, and Lahorighat constituencies can submit papers at the Jagiroad Sub-Divisional Office. Those from Bhuragaon, Rajagadhuwa, Mairabari, and Lahorighat Zila Parishad constituencies must file nominations at the Lahorighat Sub-Divisional Office.

Additionally, candidates from Kushatoli-Nij Gerua, Bhurabandha, Dandua, and Charaibahi-Chabukdhara ZP constituencies can file nominations at the District Commissioner’s office in Morigaon.

For the Mayong Regional Panchayat, nomination papers can be submitted at the Mayong Revenue Circle Office, the Mayong Development Block Office, and the Jagiroad Sub-Divisional Office.

The state has also announced the expenditure ceiling for candidates contesting different levels: Rs 25,000 for Gaon Panchayat members, Rs 2,50,000 for Anchalik Panchayat members, and Rs 10,00,000 for Zila Parishad members. Notably, the entire voting process this year will be conducted through ballot papers.

Both districts appear to be on track for an organised electoral process, laying down a comprehensive framework ahead of the critical grassroots-level elections.