Cachar dist admin holds review meeting ahead of Maha Shivratri

Silchar, Feb 8: Ahead of Maha Shivratri, the Cachar district administration held a review meeting to assess the condition and mobilise resources for making the ensuing occasion safe and secured for the revelers and devotees. The meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner Rajib Roy, and senior officials reviewed the security measures. Bhuban Hill Festival Committee chairman and resource person and also a former joint secretary BC Nath requested the district administration to take strict measures for the upcoming festival on February 17-18 and make the festival incident-free and crime-free.





Nath also requested district administration authorities to constitute a committee to monitor the activities of the festival at Bhuban hill and take special measures to control consumption of liquor during the festival, adequate supply of drinking water, electricity system etc. Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Subrata Sen shared experiences of previous years and said that if devotees use separate routes for ascending and descending to the temple on the hill, possibilities of mishaps could be averted / reduced.





Meanwhile, State Minister of Transport Excise and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya has appealed to the people to observe Maha Shivratri in a disciplined manner in order to avert accidents and mishaps.





Talking to The Assam Tribune on Wednesday, Suklabaidya informed that he had been to the vicinity of the temple recently to take stock of the ongoing work of the road approach to the temple on the hilltop. “Necessary facilities will be provided to the devotees along with strict vigil by the Excise officials for both male and female devotees will be taken to prevent them from reaching the temple in intoxicated condition,” the minister maintained.















