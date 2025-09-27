Cachar DC office employee arrested for allegedly raping female colleague

Silchar, Sept 27: A Grade-III employee of the Election Branch in the Cachar District Commissioner’s office has been arrested for allegedly raping a female colleague

The accused, identified as Soumitra Nath, allegedly assaulted a Grade-IV staffer on the night of September 24.

Following the filing of an FIR at the Silchar Sadar Police Station by the victim, Nath was arrested on Thursday and produced before the court the following day.

He has since been remanded to judicial custody, police officials said.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune on Saturday, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, condemned the incident.

“The incident happened at the residence of the victim. When the matter was reported to us, the medical check-up of the victim was done. However, the incident has occurred outside the premises of the office. It is a very unfortunate incident, and like any crime, this too shall be dealt with firmly under the law,” he said.

Yadav also informed that the victim had requested a transfer outside the headquarters, which will be addressed in the affirmative.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in Silchar during Durga Puja, as citizens and officials expressed shock that such a crime could occur within the government workplace.