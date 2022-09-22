Cachar College teachers, non-teaching staff stage sit in demonstration

Silchar, Sep 23: Teachers and non-teaching staff of Cachar College staged a sit in demonstration on Thursday in protest against the alleged verbal spat between teachers of Cachar College who are members of the Assam College Teachers Association (ACTA) and some students of the college on Wednesday.

With placards, the teachers and non-teaching staff of the college were seen in the protest in the premises of the college. Sources informed that in the alleged incident a photojournalist who had gone to cover an event was harassed as well. The teachers have also alleged that in the chaos, a lady teacher was misbehaved with.

"We faced unprecedented behaviour from some of the students today while approaching the principal with a query on set of demands which we had submitted earlier. But what happened today is unfortunate and shameful blot in the rich history of the college. A lady colleague was allegedly misbehaved as well," a teacher told the media. It is learnt that the ACTA had lodged an FIR seeking justice and urged the police to bring to book the culprits behind the incident.

On the other hand, Prof Siddhartha Sankar Nath told the media that he had to intervene to pacify the situation, "teachers, I believe we can address the grievances over a common meeting across the table," he said. Interestingly, student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has condemned the incident at Cachar College and disowned the students involved in the alleged incident to be members of the Parishad. Meanwhile, even as based on the FIR, police had temporarily detained the students allegedly involved in the day's incident; they were released later in the evening. Talking to media, the students apologized to the photojournalist for their behaviour owing to a misunderstanding and claimed that the developments were unintended.