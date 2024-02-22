Cachar College principal suspended for malpractices during HS final examination

Silchar, Feb 22: In a major development, Dr Siddhartha Shankar Nath, principal of Cachar College Silchar, who was accused of supplying materials for unfair means to two HS final year examinees of the college during the examination of Physics paper held on Monday, has been placed under suspension vide an order from the Director of Higher Education Assam.

The order (DHE-CEoMisc/123/2024-General) signed by Pomi Baruah, ACS, Director of Higher Education Assam, issued on Wednesday stated, “Pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding against Dr. Siddhartha Sankar Nath, Principal, Cachar College, Trunk Road, Silchar-788001, regarding malpractices by the Principal, Cachar College, Silchar, during Higher Secondary Examination, 2024, on 19/02/24, Dr Siddhartha Sankar Nath, Principal, Cachar College, is hereby placed under suspension, as per Section 6 Sub-section 1(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.”

The order further said that during the suspension period, Dr. Siddhartha Sankar Nath will get a subsistence allowance under FR 53 (1) (ⅱ) (a) for the first three months of the suspension period, as per the rules. He will not move out of headquarters without the approval of the competent authority; the order maintained.

It may be recalled that the incident happened in the sick room of the college, wherein the two students were seated to appear for their papers. Cachar ADC Antara Sen informed the media that during invigilation, the two students were caught red-handed by the authorities for adopting unfair means. She further informed that during the investigation, the two students, in their written confession, admitted that "Despite their reluctance, the principal, who is the uncle of one of the students, had supplied materials for adopting unfair means during the exam,” the official had informed the media. Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, questions are being raised on why no disciplinary action was taken against the two examinees who were caught red-handed while resorting to unfair means during the examination.