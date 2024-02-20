Cachar College principal faces allegations of supplying materials for unfair means to HS examinee

Silchar, Feb 20: Cachar College, Silchar, is in the middle of yet another controversy and anomaly. This time, an allegation has been raised against the principal of the college, Dr. Siddhartha Shankar Nath, for supplying materials to adopt unfair means to two students who had appeared for the Physics paper in the ongoing Higher Secondary final year examination on Monday.

Sources informed that the incident happened in the sick room of the college, wherein the two students were seated to appear for their papers.

Cachar ADC Antara Sen informed the media that during invigilation, the two students were caught red-handed for adopting unfair means. She further informed that during the investigation, the two students admitted in their written confession that "despite their reluctance, the principal, who is an uncle of one of the students, had supplied materials for adopting unfair means during the exam."

On the other hand, sources in the Cachar District Administration informed that the matter has been reported to the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council and an investigation into the incident has been initiated. However, no FIR has been filled as yet.

Meanwhile, Dr Nath has outrightly rejected the allegations, saying he had already volunteered to opt out of his duties as the centre in charge of the examinations since his nephew, whom he claimed to be afflicted with epilepsy, is appearing for the examination. “As per rule, I handed over the charges of the centre in-charge for the examination to another faculty member since my nephew, who is suffering from epilepsy since class IV, is appearing in the examinations. It might be that the chits were available with the other student in the sick room. I am absolutely not related to the developments for which I have been accused,” Dr Nath was quoted as saying.