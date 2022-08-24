Cachar College incident: ACKHSA demands transfer of Cachar DC

Silchar, Aug 24: Expressing concern over the alleged detention of Prof Siddhartha Sankar Nath following the recent incident at Cachar College during the recruitment examination for Class-IV posts, the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association( ACKHSA) has demanded immediate transfer of Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha.

Talking to reporters at Silchar Press Club on Wednesday, Rupam Nandi Purkyastha, chief advisor of the student body termed the alleged detention of Prof Siddhartha Sankar Nath, the principal of Cachar College following the FIR done by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and the alleged physical assault to Swadesh Ranjan Das, a faculty of the college by the Deputy Commissioner as unacceptable and a clear insult to the noble profession of teaching.





"We place strong demands that the Deputy Commissioner should be transferred from here with immediate effect. Also, if the administration imposes any steps on the students of the college, we shall not sit silent. For the interest of the students, we shall plunge into severe protest," said Purkyastha.

The ACKHSA chief advisor further said that while the Deputy Commissioner has denied the allegations of physically assaulting any faculty on August 21, the CCTV footage of the college must be brought to public to make things clear in this instance. "The Deputy Commissioner should have known that college teachers work under the Directorate of Higher Education and the Deputy Commissioner has no right to physically assault any teacher. Under which rule of the constitution, the principal of the college who was the centre in-charge for the said examination was picked up while he was on the way to college and detained for long hours has to be elaborated. Also the CCTV footage of the whole days affairs must be brought to public domain for everyone to get the real picture," Purkyastha said.