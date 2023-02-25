84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Cachar: Capped langur shot dead in Digarkhal area

By Staff Correspondent
Cachar: Capped langur shot dead in Digarkhal area
Cachar, Feb 25: After the recent golden langur incident in Bongaigaon, one capped langur, a vulnerable species was reportedly shot dead in Digarkhal area of Cachar district.

Cachar DFO Tejas Maraswami informed that a person who was involved with the incident has been arrested.

Furthermore the DFO stated that a case has been registered under WPA and the person will be produced before court.

