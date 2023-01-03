Cachar: Borail Eco camp temporarily closed after miscreants lit fire

Silchar, Jan 3: The authorities of Cachar Forest Division have temporarily closed the Borail Eco Camp in Udharbond constituency for visitors after miscreants allegedly lit fire in one part of the camp.

Cachar DFO Tejas Maraswami, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Monday said that the incident occurred on Sunday night and they are investigating the matter.

"For now, we have kept the camp closed for visitors for security reasons. Some miscreants might have set a hut in the camp on fire. An FIR has been filed and based on that investigation into the incident is in progress. We are hopeful about reopening the camp on January 8," Maraswami said.

He added to inform that the community based facilities were augmented to enhance livelihood and create employment opportunities of the local tribal people.